Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 235,751 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,526,000 after purchasing an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $96.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

