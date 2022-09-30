Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

