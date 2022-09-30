Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $125.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90.

