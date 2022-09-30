Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.49. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 40,203 shares.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 649.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter worth $99,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

