Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.52).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.81. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.