Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

LON EMG traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224.10 ($2.71). 4,449,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 622.50.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

