Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MNXXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,890. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

