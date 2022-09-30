Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MNXXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,890. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
