Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.40 ($26.94) and last traded at €26.20 ($26.73). Approximately 4,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.85 ($26.38).

Manz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

About Manz

(Get Rating)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.