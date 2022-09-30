Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
