Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 7,321,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,442,241. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

