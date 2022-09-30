Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKL traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $1,105.21. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 625.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.22.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

