Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $167.26. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

