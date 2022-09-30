Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

