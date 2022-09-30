Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 57,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. 5,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.