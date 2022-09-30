Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,709 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

