Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $73.86. 20,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

