Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 296,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,912. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

