Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,622,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. 19,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,679. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

