Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,304,587 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

