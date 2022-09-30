Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 354,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,603,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

