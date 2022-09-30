Marotta Asset Management Buys 13,682 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.