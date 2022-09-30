Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 25.05% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.73. 24,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

