Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 89,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

