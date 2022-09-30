Marotta Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. 130,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.