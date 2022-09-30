Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $56,827,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.