Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lessened by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.93. 16,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.16. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
