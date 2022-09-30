Masari 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $120,726.65 and $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001387 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

