MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.33 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.