Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 30.6% in September

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 978,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

