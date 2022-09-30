MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MaxLinear by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

