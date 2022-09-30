MContent (MCONTENT) Reaches One Day Volume of $192,595.00

MContent (MCONTENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, MContent has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One MContent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MContent has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.01634977 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00035486 BTC.

MContent Profile

MCONTENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MContent’s official website is www.mcontent.net. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MContent

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MContent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MContent using one of the exchanges listed above.

