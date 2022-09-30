Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

