Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.