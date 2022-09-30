Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 2,102 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $33,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.