Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 3,053 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 135,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

