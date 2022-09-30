Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

