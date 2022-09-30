Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $137.79 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

