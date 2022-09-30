Medicalveda Hits One Day Volume of $8,736.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $184,624.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalveda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

