MeetPle Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One MeetPle coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MeetPle has a total market cap of $66.93 million and $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MeetPle

MeetPle launched on December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

MeetPle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MeetPle using one of the exchanges listed above.

