Memecoin (MEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,118.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Memecoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as "mTokens" representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets."

