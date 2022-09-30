Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.94

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 35660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBGAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

