Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 73,916 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

