MerchDAO Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MerchDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. MerchDAO has a market capitalization of $228,078.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

