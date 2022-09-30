MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading Up 4.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.68. 169,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 83,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

