MetaHash Hits One Day Volume of $28,523.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,693,474,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,512,247,359 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
