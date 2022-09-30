Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 2nd.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
