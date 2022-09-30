Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.18

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.18 and traded as high as C$70.73. Metro shares last traded at C$70.34, with a volume of 509,353 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.11.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.