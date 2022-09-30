Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,098.25. 4,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,262.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

