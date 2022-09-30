Michael Hexner Buys 6,500 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Michael Hexner bought 6,500 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,100.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Michael Hexner bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Michael Hexner bought 1,325 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,067.00.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,790. The company has a market cap of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

