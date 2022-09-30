Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. 70,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,537. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

